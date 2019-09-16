New Stanton Hill homes to be revealed at launch event

A new housing development off Brand Lane is set to be unveiled at an opening event.

On Saturday September 21, Harron Homes will unveil the collection of three and four bedroom homes to prospective buyers at Brierley Heath.

The three-bedroom detached Bradwell

Sales executives will be on hand to answer any questions, and show viewers round the development.

Included among the homes at the development is the three-bedroom detached Bradwell, which boasts a light and airy living room, a dual-aspect kitchen/diner with French doors leading to the private rear garden, a handy utility room and a guest cloakroom.

Upstairs is home to three bedrooms, one of which comes complete with its own en-suite facilities, a dedicated study and a family bathroom.

The four-bedroom detached Nidderdale features a spacious living room, a versatile kitchen/diner with French doors leading to the private rear garden, a utility room and a guest cloakroom.

The landing leads to four good-sized bedrooms, including the magnificent en-suite master bedroom, and a stylish bathroom.

The Help to Buy scheme is available at Brierley Heath, enabling first-time buyers and those with a property to sell to make a move with an equity loan of up to 20 per cent of the full price of the property, a five per cent deposit and 75 per cent mortgage. The equity loan is interest free for the first five years.

Natalie Griffiths, sales and marketing director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We are so excited to be launching the Sales and Marketing Suite at Brierley Heath for property seekers in the area.

“I would urge anyone who hopes to make a move to the development to pay us a visit during the event and speak to our friendly team of Sales Executives.”

Developer Harron is making a number of contributions to the services and facilities in the area, as part of it's permission to build the homes from Ashfield District Council.

This includes £936,000 towards primary and secondary education, £172,000 to support regeneration projects, while a further £163,000 will help bolster the area’s healthcare services.

Additional contributions equating to £221,000 are being made to highways infrastructure and improvements, as well as to open spaces, libraries, pedestrian crossings, and travel plan monitoring.

Brierley Heath is situated off Brand Lane, Stanton Hill, Skegby, NG17 3GH, and the Sales team can be contacted on 01623 549002.

To find out more about Harron Homes, go to www.harronhomes.co.uk.