News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit

New show homes revealed at Rainworth housing development

Brand new show homes at the Elm Tree Park development in Rainworth have been revealed by homebuilders David Wilson Homes.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 1st Jun 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read

Elm Tree Park is located near the picturesque Sherwood Pines Forest Park, ideal for tranquil walks through the countryside.

The new show homes include the Holden style, which is a four bedroom detached property, with an open-plan kitchen and dining area, and the Avondale style home, which offers four impressive bedrooms and clever use of space.

Read More
A big thank you to all the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance volunteers
The recently launched show home and sales centre at Elm Tree ParkThe recently launched show home and sales centre at Elm Tree Park
The recently launched show home and sales centre at Elm Tree Park
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stacey Berkeley, sales director at David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: “We’re very excited to have launched our new show homes at Elm Tree Park.

“Show homes provide keen purchasers with the opportunity to step inside a property and envisage how living at the development could suit their lifestyle.

“We’ve already seen a lot of interest in the development, so we’d recommend eager homebuyers to act soon to avoid disappointment.”

The living room inside a show home at Elm Tree ParkThe living room inside a show home at Elm Tree Park
The living room inside a show home at Elm Tree Park
Related topics:David Wilson Homes