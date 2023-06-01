Elm Tree Park is located near the picturesque Sherwood Pines Forest Park, ideal for tranquil walks through the countryside.

The new show homes include the Holden style, which is a four bedroom detached property, with an open-plan kitchen and dining area, and the Avondale style home, which offers four impressive bedrooms and clever use of space.

The recently launched show home and sales centre at Elm Tree Park

Stacey Berkeley, sales director at David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: “We’re very excited to have launched our new show homes at Elm Tree Park.

“Show homes provide keen purchasers with the opportunity to step inside a property and envisage how living at the development could suit their lifestyle.

“We’ve already seen a lot of interest in the development, so we’d recommend eager homebuyers to act soon to avoid disappointment.”