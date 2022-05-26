New service will warn residents of imminent flood danger in Eastwood

The new warning service will cover the properties at risk of flooding from Bailey Brook and Beauvale Brook.

The Environment Agency announced that a new flood warning service is available for residents of the areas, which have both endured numerous problems with flooding over the years.

Flood warnings tell people about an imminent risk of flooding to their home or business and help people make informed decisions about how to respond.

The new warning service will cover the 115 properties at risk of flooding from Beauvale Brook in Eastwood and 97 properties at risk from Bailey Brook in Langley Mill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Homes on Bailey Brook Drive in Langley Mill. Image: Google Maps.

Householders are encouraged to prepare if they receive a flood alert, which could mean packing a bag that includes medicines, insurance documents and anything else they wouldn't want to lose if flooding were to take place.

A flood warning calls on people to act now which means turning off gas, water and electricity and moving family and pets to safety.

And a severe flood warning means you are in immediate danger and to follow advice from emergency services.

Paul Lockhart, flood and coastal risk manager for the East Midlands, said: “Wherever you live, on a hill, in a flat or in an area that's never flooded before, flooding can still affect you, putting your home, your possessions and your family at risk.

“We want to ensure that everyone has as much time as possible to prepare for flooding which is why we're pleased that people in Eastwood and Langley Mill will now be able to receive our free flood warning service.”

Additional funding from the Government has enabled the Environment Agency to invest in the latest technology and infrastructure needed to provide a flood warning service in the area, along with more than 200 other communities across England.

In total, an additional 62,000 properties at risk of flooding will receive flood warnings between now and the end of 2022.

Home and business owners will be automatically enrolled to the flood warning service via their mobile network.