New sensory play centre in Underwood offers unique experience for children

A child enjoying the play equipment at the new sensory centre.

The Step by Step Sensory Centre, on Hankin Avenue, is specifically designed to provide a unique play experience for children with special educational needs (SEN) and autism through stimulation of the senses.

Children can explore a number of rooms offering different lighting effects, sounds and textures to comfort or excite them.

Owner Dawn Justice said: “Autism is a spectrum and every child is different. Children with autism might be sensitive to certain sensations like noise, so they need to be in a quiet environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inside the new Step by Step Sensory Centre in Underwood.

“Some can’t stand certain textures or some can be hypersensitive to light – so we can change the lighting to suit them.

“Other autistic children are sensory seeking, so they can often be found climbing up things to get the adrenalin rush.

“We offer a room in which they can climb and swing on things in a safe environment so they can’t hurt themselves, but they’re still getting that sense of excitement.”

Dawn said the centre offers a rare chance for families to enjoy private play sessions.

Children having fun in the ball pit.

She said: “A lot of parents don’t want to take children who squeal a lot, shout or are perhaps even aggressive towards other children to play centres or even the park, because the other parents can be so judgmental.

“But when families come to us they get the exclusivity of the room for 45 minutes, which is something they’re not offered in an ordinary play centre.”

The utility is the first of its kind for miles around, with families already travelling from as far away as Birmingham to experience its therapeutic effects.

Dawn added that although it is designed for children with SEN, it is open to everyone who is curious about the sensory experience.

Children climbing and swinging on special play equipment in the Integration Room.

“Sensory play is something that children of all abilities can benefit from –and families too,” she said.

“We’re offering free sessions for anyone who wants to try it out throughout November, to see if it’s for them.”