New Scout leaders and volunteers needed in Eastwood to help inspire next generation

Could you become a volunteer with the Scouts?

New volunteers are in demand at groups across the Beauvale district, including those in Eastwood, Kimberley and Awsworth.

Joe Barker, district commissioner for Beauvale, said he is on the hunt for volunteers of all kinds – from tea makers, to activity planners and master marshmallow toasters.

He said: “By volunteering in the Scouts, adult volunteers are given the same opportunities to gain new skills and experience new adventures.

“We are looking for people who are interested in helping towards developing the next generation, or perhaps have things on their bucket lists they are yet to achieve or experience.”

Joe said he has thoroughly enjoyed his seven years as a Scout leader in Eastwood and encourages others with spare time on their hands to sign up.

He added: “People seem to forget that the leaders get to do all the fun stuff too. When we go camping, we get to do archery, axe-throwing and all these cool activities.

“If you volunteer, we'll have you building forts, climbing towers and crafting works of art in no time! There are plenty of opportunities to learn new skills and training as well.”

Some of the current roles available include appointments secretary, expeditions co-ordinator and youth commissioner, as well as leaders at Kimberley Cubs and Explorers sections, Awsworth Cubs and Eastwood Scouts.

But Joe said that anyone who has the drive to volunteer is welcome and will be steered into a suitable role.

Joe added: “If there isn’t a position that sparks your interest but still want to see how you can help, fear not.

“Say you’re really good at maths and keeping things organised, then we’ll find you a treasurer role. If you’re a bit adventurous and you want to go out hill walking and abseiling, then we’ll find you a role in the Scouts or Explorers section.

“If you’re crafty and good with younger children, you’d be best suited to Beavers. There’s six groups in the area to choose from so there’s plenty of opportunities.

“Simply drop me an email and I will happily help guide you into the right role.”