The study, led by Assistant Professor Dr Michelle Hall from the NIHR Nottingham Biomedical Research Centre (BRC), began in April and will involve 75 participants.

These will comprise patients, including those from Nottingham University Hospitals, and healthcare professionals including physiotherapists, orthopaedic surgeons, occupational therapists and orthopaedic nurses who are being recruited across the UK.

Dr Hall said: “Arthrofibrosis due to scar tissue is the second most common reason for people to be re-admitted to hospital following total knee replacement. This condition limits knee movement, causes pain and interferes with their everyday activities.

Total knee replacement surgery is an effective treatment for severe osteoarthritis and around 90,000 such procedures are performed in the UK each year.

“There are no evidence-based guidelines about how best to treat this complication and although most people will have additional physiotherapy, but it is not clear exactly what this should involve.”

Patients who do not improve in response to such treatment usually undergo a procedure known as manipulation under anaesthetic (MUA); a procedure where the knee is flexed forcefully to release the stiff joint.

However, in the longer term, people who undergo this kind of manipulation are more likely to have a poorer recovery and are five times more likely to need a new knee replacement within six years.

“This is distressing for the patients and costly for the NHS,” said Dr Hall. “Our research project is developing an optimal non-surgical intervention which will mean better outcomes for patients and reduce the need for MUA and further surgery.”

This research, sponsored by the University of Nottingham, is one of four successful grants awarded to researchers in Nottingham from the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR). The funding comes from an RfPB (Research for Patient Benefit) grant from an NIHR programme designed to fund health, public health and social care research covering a wide range of health service challenges.

Stiffness following this type of surgery is common and between three-to-six per cent of people will need a MUA.

Patients at Nottingham University Hospitals, Derby and Burton, and Sherwood Forest NHS Foundation Trust hospitals who have been listed for or received manipulation under anaesthetic for severe knee stiffness following total knee replacement may be eligible to take part.

The views of healthcare professionals who work with patients with arthrofibrosis are also being sought as part of the research study.

