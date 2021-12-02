Bosses from the region also reported feeling the least alone during the pandemic, with 57 per cent saying they were not at all isolated – compared to other areas where up to 63 per cent claimed feelings of loneliness or isolation.

One thousand senior decision-makers in UK businesses were surveyed by Censuswide on behalf of Shakespeare Martineau as part of its annual Ambition Index.

More than a quarter of the region’s bosses also spoke about how nothing is holding them back as leaders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duncan James, partner and regional head of Shakespeare Martineau in the East Midlands. Picture courtesy of Stewart Writtle.

Duncan James, partner and regional head of Shakespeare Martineau in the East Midlands, said: “It is really interesting to hear that senior decision-makers in our region felt the least lonely during Covid and it is positive to see this continue as we emerge from the pandemic. This continues to show what a great place to work the East Midlands is.”

When given a list of options of what could be holding them back as a leader, the majority of respondents selected nothing. Maintaining a work-life balance and a shortage of time placed joint-second, with 21 per cent selecting these options.

Only 10 per cent of respondents chose confidence, making the East Midlands the region least affected by a lack of optimism.

Duncan said: “It is extremely positive to see bosses from the East Midlands currently feeling so confident and that there is nothing getting in the way of their leadership.

“Over the past three decades, the region has experienced many setbacks with major industries disappearing, which has negatively affected thousands of people in the East Midlands. They have already navigated many choppy waters, so are perhaps more used to economic disruption compared to other regions.

Almost 40 per cent of East Midlands business leaders will be investing more in their business in 2022 than this past year. However, 29 per cent of respondents say they are not planning to invest or hoping to grow their businesses at all.

For more corporate legal advice from Shakespeare Martineau, please visit www.shma.co.uk/for-business

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.