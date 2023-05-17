News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home

New research reveals the most popular finance jobs in Mansfield

Accounting has been named the most popular finance career in Mansfield, according to new data.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 17th May 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read

A new study from CMC Markets, an online trading platform, analysed monthly searches using Google Keyword Planner for jobs within the financial industry to see which career is the most popular in Mansfield.

Accounting is the most popular finance job in Mansfield according to the data. The average salary for an accountant is £35,210 per year in the United Kingdom from 9,700 salaries measured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Caught on camera: 13 people who Nottinghamshire Police would like to speak to
Accounting has been named the most popular finance career in Mansfield, according to new data.Accounting has been named the most popular finance career in Mansfield, according to new data.
Accounting has been named the most popular finance career in Mansfield, according to new data.
Most Popular

The second most popular job in Mansfield is banking. The average salary for a banking advisor reported by Indeed is £21,488 per year in the United Kingdom from 312 salaries measured.

Investment banking ranked as the third most popular finance job in Mansfield. According to Indeed the average salary for an investment banker is £20,344 per year in the United Kingdom from 227 salaries measured.

Related topics:MansfieldUnited KingdomGoogle