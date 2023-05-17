A new study from CMC Markets, an online trading platform, analysed monthly searches using Google Keyword Planner for jobs within the financial industry to see which career is the most popular in Mansfield.

Accounting is the most popular finance job in Mansfield according to the data. The average salary for an accountant is £35,210 per year in the United Kingdom from 9,700 salaries measured.

The second most popular job in Mansfield is banking. The average salary for a banking advisor reported by Indeed is £21,488 per year in the United Kingdom from 312 salaries measured.