New recruits at Nottinghamshire Police ready for duty after pass-out parade

Two cohorts took part in a pass-out parade at force headquarters, including apprentice constables and police community support officers (PCSOs).

They will now report for duty at police stations across the county, having completed their initial training courses.

The parade was held on Thursday, March in front of proud families and friends.

Among the 34 new recruits was PC Harry Stevenson, who applied to join Nottinghamshire Police after completing his A-levels at Kimberley School.

The 19-year-old, who is joining the team at Mansfield Police Station, revealed he was fulfilling a childhood ambition by becoming a police officer.

He said: “I have always wanted to go into the emergency services since I was a young child.

“Initially, and for a long time, I wanted to join the medical field and become a doctor. This changed when I started my A-Levels. I started to speak to people I knew and a police officer who I met at a Forest match.

“When speaking to these people I started to realise that as a police officer, you are the first person on scene most of the time, the first person there in someone's time of need.

“It seemed such a rewarding job where I would be able to help and interact with members of the community, so I applied.

“I want to be able to form a good relationship with the public so I am able to complete my job to the highest standard, providing good victim outcomes.”

There are a number of entry routes into policing, with PC Stevenson and his fellow cohort members joining via the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA) route.

The PCDA mixes dynamic practical on-the-job learning alongside academic classroom-based theory and is run in conjunction between Nottinghamshire Police and the University of Derby.

The ceremony marked the students passing the initial learning part of the PCDA, paving the way for them to go out on shifts.

PC Siantai Scott, another member of the cohort, said she was looking forward to putting what she’d learnt in the classroom into practice.

The 21-year-old, who was previously in the Police Cadets, said: “Training school has been fun and all the trainers have been great, but I cannot wait to start my shifts.

“I know that being a police officer will not be easy, but I believe that it will be rewarding especially when you impact positively on somebody’s life, whether that be a victim or another member of the community in need of help.

“I am looking forward to getting out there and applying what I have learnt in training school to the real world and developing my career.”

Among the PCSOs passing out was Megan Harlow, who ran her own dog walking business for five years before successfully applying to join Nottinghamshire Police.

The 26-year-old, who is joining the City Centre neighbourhood policing team, revealed she wants to help improve public trust in policing.

She said: “I had to close my business due to being diagnosed with Hyperemesis Gravidarum whilst pregnant, as this left me being unable to provide the services that I was offering.

“During my pregnancy, it made me aware that I was in the hands of complete strangers who I put my faith and trust in. It made me realise that I wanted a career which involved trust, importance and dealing with the public.

“I’m most looking forward to meeting new people and helping the public. I would like to make a positive impact and be a recognisable and friendly face to the local community, whilst helping improve the trust and confidence the community have towards the police.”

Fellow new PCSO Natalie Sladen, who is joining the neighbourhood team at Bulwell, also said she wanted to help build trust in the police service.

The 32-year-old said: “I have known for a while that I wanted to join Nottinghamshire Police, but I was unsure in what capacity. It was after speaking with qualified PCSOs who sounded so passionate about their jobs that I decided to apply.

“I am really looking forward to giving back to the community. I think in the future I would like to apply to become a police officer and I know that starting as a PCSO will give me invaluable experience to take forward into any future role.