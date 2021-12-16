From left: David Bagshaw, leader of Eastwood Town Council; the Mayor of Broxtowe, councillor Richard Macrae; and the Mayor of Eastwood, councillor Susan Bagshaw, helped to plant the new trees.

A rainbow-shaped group of 12 cherry trees was planted as a tribute to victims of the virus at Mansfield Road Recreation Ground in the town earlier this month.

As they grow and bloom, the trees will create a place of reflection for people who have lost loved ones during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Located adjacent to the existing Memorial Ground on the park, the trees will create an eye-catching feature every spring, with a flush of pinks, purples and violet colours as the flowers open on the trees.

In the autumn, there will be a contrast with reds and oranges as the trees mark the changing of the seasons.

The rainbow shape has been chosen as this became a key symbol during the pandemic, reflecting on the vital role of the NHS and key workers.

Council leader Milan Radulovic said: "It is fitting that we have been able to create a peaceful remembrance space for those we have lost during this awful pandemic.

“It is also fitting that the arrangement of the trees to form a rainbow helps celebrate the outstanding work of NHS staff during these incredibly difficult times.”

The Mayor of Broxtowe, councillor Richard Macrae, the Mayor of Eastwood, councillor Susan Bagshaw and David Bagshaw, leader of Eastwood Town Council, all helped to undertake the planting of the trees.