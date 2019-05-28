New public car park for Kirkby?

A new public car park could be opening in the centre of Kirkby.

A planning application has been submitted for a new car park on Pond Street, with space for 40 cars.

A warehouse and outbuilding stood on the site until it was demolished in January.

According to the plans, the owner of the land intends to level and Tarmac the site, and install a single ANPR camera, as well as a payment terminal.

The land owner states: “There is very limited public parking in Kirkby, as Morrison’s limits parking to three hours.

“The site will be welcome additional parking in the town centre, and help improve business activity and confidence in the high street.

“It is situated on one of the main access roads in Kirkby and will help reduce parking congestion on the Morrison’s site.”