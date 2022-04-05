New £8.3 million scheme to help tackle flooding concerns in Newthorpe

Broxtowe MP Darren Henry with residents who have experienced problems due to flooding.

Broxtowe’s MP Darren Henry has welcomed the news that there is to be additional investment in the borough to tackle issues relating to flooding –especially in Newthorpe and Trowell, which have experienced extreme problems in recent years.

As the lead local flood authority, Nottinghamshire County Council is now facilitating the delivery of five key schemes across the county worth £8.3 million via the current flood risk investment programme.

Additional funding to support this work has been provided by Government as part of the 2020 Spending Review coming from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

The programme includes important flood alleviation measures for both Trowell and Newthorpe, two areas in Broxtowe that have faced significant hardship as a result of repeated flooding incidents.

As part of a bid to improve the situation in Newthorpe, conversations are taking place between Severn Trent and Nottinghamshire County Council regarding a detailed feasibility study on the catchment, which will propose long term solution to the flood related issues faced by the local community.

As part of this process there will community engagement and consultation on any potential proposals.

Meanwhile in Trowell, the Environment Agency were successful in their bid for the installation of property level resilience measures to support those affected homes in the area.

Further details of these schemes are expected to be released soon.

Darren Henry MP said: “I am pleased to see some progress being made towards securing long term flood alleviation measures in Broxtowe.

“Recent incidents in Trowell and Newthorpe have been of particular concern to me and I have continually been making representations on behalf of affected constituents to the relevant agencies.