New £250,000 project launched to secure future of Bennerley Viaduct

The viaduct reopened to the public last month following £1.7million in repairs. Image by Grant Shaw.

More than 50 years after closing to freight traffic and passengers, Bennerley Viaduct was finally re-opened as a route for walkers and cyclists last month (January 14).

The Grade II listed iron structure was repaired, restored and re-purposed by its owners Railway Paths Ltd in partnership with the Friends of Bennerley Viaduct (FoBV).

Now, a new project entitled ‘Bridging the Gap’ is due to start in March 2022, made possible by a £250,000 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The project, launched by the FoBV, will aim to connect a wider range of people, from local communities and further afield, to the industrial and transport heritage of the Erewash Valley.

It will include training and learning opportunities offered through volunteering schemes in partnership with local schools and community groups.

Jeff Wynch, chair of the friends committee, said the project has the potential to bring multiple benefits.

He said: “The newly-opened viaduct gives us the chance to make a real difference to people’s wellbeing.

“As well as engaging more people with heritage, our project will provide opportunities for exercise, exposure to the outdoors and nature and for social interaction.

“We know how beneficial these activities can be for mental and physical health.”

There will be a particular focus on communities close to the viaduct, such as Cotmanhay to the west and Awsworth at the eastern end.

A key element of Bridging the Gap will be a close link with the Erewash Museum in Ilkeston, which will act as a ‘visitor hub’ offering an exhibition and illustrated talks about the viaduct and its history.

“We want visitors to come to the museum and Ilkeston town centre as part of their trip to see the viaduct,” Jeff added.

“We’re also encouraging people to use sustainable travel such as public transport, cycling and walking to get to the viaduct, not only for the health benefits but also to help combat climate change and minimise negative environmental impact."

Repair and restoration work has been ongoing on the Victorian structure since 2017, with the installation of a new full length deck and the creation of access for users. At the western end in Ilkeston, a fully accessible ramp leads from the Erewash Canal towpath to the new deck.

For the time being, access to the deck from the Awsworth side, to the east, is by steps.

Now that the viaduct is open to the public, the Friends want to develop it as a community asset and heritage attraction and to explore ways of creating an eastern ramp and a visitor facility.

John Scruton, chair of the charity’s trustees, said the re-opening of the viaduct is just the beginning.

He said: “We decided quite early that we did not want the opening of the viaduct to be the end of the story.

“An application to the National Lottery Heritage Fund was a logical course of action for a project of this nature and we look forward to working with them over the next two years.

“The grant will allow us to employ three staff – a project manager, a heritage engagement officer and a site ranger.