The Local Government Boundary Commission, which is the independent body that draws these boundaries, has reviewed Mansfield to make sure councillors will represent about the same number of electors, and that ward arrangements will help the council work effectively.

The Commission has published its final recommendations for changes to Mansfield District Council.

Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the Commission, said: “We are very grateful to people in Mansfield. We looked at all the views they gave us. They helped us improve our earlier proposals.

These are the new boundaries which have been proposed

“We believe the new arrangements will guarantee electoral fairness while maintaining local ties.”

Changes in response to the consultation include minor amendments to the boundaries between Rufford and West Bank wards and Southwell and Oak Tree wards and to rename Quarry ward to Oakham ward.