New project tackling rural domestic abuse in north Ashfield to launch in Selston

A new project targeting tackling domestic abuse in Selston, Jacksdale and Underwood is launching next week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Domestic Abuse in Rural Areas (North Ashfield) is being run by Equation and is launching at the Tin Hat Centre in Selston on Thursday, December 7 from 1pm to 3pm – tickets available at https://bit.ly/40TNmqv

The event will feature speakers, a short film and details of the training and promotional materials available in the coming months for the project, which has been funded by the Office of the Police and Crime commissioner as part of the Make Notts Safe Fund.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new project to tackle domestic abuse in north Ashfield is launching next week. Photo: Submitted

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “If you work, volunteer, live, have a business or run a faith or community group in north Ashfield, specifically Selston, Underwood and Jacksdale, we would love for you to join us.”