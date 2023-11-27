New project tackling rural domestic abuse in north Ashfield to launch in Selston
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Domestic Abuse in Rural Areas (North Ashfield) is being run by Equation and is launching at the Tin Hat Centre in Selston on Thursday, December 7 from 1pm to 3pm – tickets available at https://bit.ly/40TNmqv
The event will feature speakers, a short film and details of the training and promotional materials available in the coming months for the project, which has been funded by the Office of the Police and Crime commissioner as part of the Make Notts Safe Fund.
A spokesperson said: “If you work, volunteer, live, have a business or run a faith or community group in north Ashfield, specifically Selston, Underwood and Jacksdale, we would love for you to join us.”
The project aims to increase awareness of domestic abuse in north Ashfield, create safe spaces, enable easier access to information on domestic abuse for residents and decrease barriers to accessing services.