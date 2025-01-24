Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new policing model for has helped put prolific shoplifters behind bars, boarded up problem houses, stopped off-road bikers and seen significant reductions in theft and anti-social behaviour in communities across Nottinghamshire.

The new way of working has significantly enhanced the capacity of neighbourhood police officers to engage with local communities and work together to solve problems and tackle local issues.

The changes began in October and are receiving positive feedback from local and national partners and communities.

Policing Minister Dame Diana Johnson has praised the model for making a tangible difference on the streets of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

The new policy means neighbourhood officers remain in their local communities as much as possible

This was following a visit from a Home Office representative who came out to see the work in action.

The new policing model introduced new shift patterns, ensuring all 12 neighbourhood policing areas have a consistent presence of neighbourhood officers on every patch, every day, from morning to evening.

A new abstraction policy also means neighbourhood officers remain in their local communities as much as possible and are not called to support in other areas. This is ensuring that officers are visible and on-hand to help when their communities need them most.

A number of recent neighbourhood policing good news stories have highlighted the impact the new model is having in improving the quality of life for local people.

Assistant Chief Constable Sukesh Verma, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We recognise the importance of neighbourhood policing and began this journey in 2023 when we reviewed our operating model and worked with key stakeholders to understand how we could improve our service.

“I am really proud of what we are achieving at present, and the initial feedback has been really positive.

“Officers are focused on the core pillars of neighbourhood policing, solving the problems that matter to their communities.

“We have also implemented a new Prevention Hub which complements our neighbourhood policing model with an ambition to prevent and design out crime, which is already seeing a number of successful results.

“An example is around our Immediate Justice Programme which is rehabilitating offenders and is proving to prevent reoffending.

“We welcome the visit from the Home Office and look forward to working with them and all of our partners to ensure we deliver an outstanding service to our communities that we are proud of.”

Following the visit, Minister for Policing, Fire and Crime Prevention, Dame Diana Johnson, said: "I want to congratulate Gary Godden, Kate Meynell, Suk Verma, and all the neighbourhood police teams and individual officers, who have produced such outstanding results in such a short space of time, and are making a tangible difference to the safety of the streets in Nottinghamshire.

“The impact of local initiatives like this one shows exactly why this Government is committed to restoring neighbourhood policing across the country, getting officers back on the beat, and focusing on the anti-social behaviour and street crime that too often makes people feel unsafe in their own communities.

"We recognise what visible, effective local policing can achieve, and we’re seeing the success of that approach in Nottinghamshire.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Gary Godden added: “I was really happy to welcome the government to Nottinghamshire, to see how the force has implemented this ambitious and innovative new way of working that is already starting to have a really positive impact on local communities.

“All of the changes that have been introduced are designed to ensure neighbourhood police officers have better capacity to focus on serving their communities and are not routinely abstracted to help in other areas of the force.

“This means neighbourhood policing is becoming more of a specialist role, engaging with local people, increasing trust and confidence and working with them to problem-solve and carry out targeted activity on issues that matter to local people.”