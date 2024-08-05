A new service is giving local residents the chance to choose where anti-social behaviour (ASB) offenders carry out immediate justice reparation work.

Immediate justice aims to ensure people who commit ASB or low-level offences are made to clean up local streets or take part in other positive community activities – as soon as possible from their offence.

Gary Godden, Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), has teamed up with SocietyWorks to create a new dedicated web page powered by FixMyStreet Pro where people can pinpoint locations that are in need of a clean-up.

These suggestions will then be assessed and, if suitable, will be targeted for community reparation work by offenders who are referred into the immediate justice scheme.

The scheme gives first-time or low-level offenders an alternative to going to court or paying fines. Photo: Submitted

The free online reporting service – hosted on the PCC’s website – asks users for a location, a photo of the area in question, and a few simple details.

Angela Dixon, managing director at SocietyWorks, said: “The technology behind FixMyStreet Pro was built to make it as easy as possible for anyone to help care for their community by reporting local street-based problems to the correct authority.

“We support this innovative use of the software that further enables a positive feedback loop of civic engagement and participation.”

Nottinghamshire is one of 16 PCC areas selected to pilot the projects.

One 20-year-old involved in the scheme said: “I haven’t been involved in the court system before, so feared the worst.

"But once the immediate justice scheme was explained to me, I jumped at the chance to give something back and show that I was sorry.”

PCC Godden said: “Improving neighbourhood policing and providing the teams on the streets with the tools they need is one of my key priorities.

“This initiative provides a unique way of dealing with people who commit ASB or low-level offences and ensures they can reflect on their actions while being able to give back to the community within days of their behaviour

“We want to show communities in a very visible way that ASB is being treated seriously and with urgency, whilst also acting as a deterrent to others.”

In its first six months, the scheme has seen more than 200 referrals from more than 30 force-wide departments.

It is only available to eligible first-time or low-level offenders and gives them an alternative to going to court or paying fines.

Reparatory activities have taken place across Nottinghamshire, in locations ranging from public spaces, parks, alleyways, and community centres.

Persistent offenders will still be dealt with through robust criminal justice outcomes.

Superintendent Chris Pearson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Immediate Justice came about from the Government’s ASB action plan, it was to empower our communities in response to crime.

“The feedback for the scheme has been really positive.

"The service users have been able to reflect and the community are incredibly supportive as they can see the work taking place and a difference taking place.”

To report an area near you for a clean-up, or to find out more, visit immediatejusticenotts.co.uk