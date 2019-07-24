New plaza earmarked for Sutton town centre restoration bid

Ambitious plans have been revealed to transform Sutton town centre.

Ashfield District Council officials have submitted a bid to Historic England to revitalise the area around Albert Square and the lower part of the Old Market Place in Sutton.

An artist's impression of the new plaza

If successful, the money will go to improving the town centre, restoring historic shopfronts and creating a plaza for outdoor dining and events.

The bid covers sections of three key streets within Sutton Conservation area: Low Street, Market Street and Brook Street.

The money would also fund a programme of activities for the town, and the restoration of Sutton's historic buildings.

Councillor Helen-Ann Smith, cabinet member for streets, parks and town centres said: “We are committed to improvements within our town centres and if this bid is

Albert Square

successful it will allow us to transform this area within Sutton Conservation area.

“The recent investments from Wetherspoon’s and Angling Direct show that retailers see the potential in Sutton and this funding would allow us to enhance the town centre experience for residents even further.”