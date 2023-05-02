New play equipment at Ravenshead Leisure Centre is open now for youngsters to enjoy

The new unit is now finished and ready for young adventurers to try out its exciting opportunities.

Featuring two new slides, a climbing wall, balancing walkways and a banister slide, the unit complements the existing equipment for under-12s at the site and has colourful panels at a lower level for toddlers.

The new equipment was funded by a £34,983.64 grant from FCC Communities Foundation.

The new children's play equipment that has been installed at the Ravenshead Leisure Centre playground

Coun Carol Wright said: “The council is delighted with this addition to our playpark.

“The unit will extend imaginative play and hone mobility skills, while providing lots of fun for all ages, just in time for the summer.

“We are grateful for the funding provided by the FCC Communities Foundation and to the manufacturers Proludic and their contractors Horizon for an excellent installation job.

“We look forward to seeing our young residents enjoying hours of enjoyment.”

Cheryl Raynor, grant manager at FCC Communities Foundation, said: “We are delighted to have supported the council in bringing this project to fruition.

