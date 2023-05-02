News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
30 minutes ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
45 minutes ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
2 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
2 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
3 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

New play equipment at Ravenshead Leisure Centre is open now for youngsters to enjoy

Ravenshead Leisure Centre and Ravenshead Parish Council are celebrating following the opening of a new multi-play unit in the leisure centre playground.

By John Smith
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 15:12 BST

The new unit is now finished and ready for young adventurers to try out its exciting opportunities.

Featuring two new slides, a climbing wall, balancing walkways and a banister slide, the unit complements the existing equipment for under-12s at the site and has colourful panels at a lower level for toddlers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new equipment was funded by a £34,983.64 grant from FCC Communities Foundation.

The new children's play equipment that has been installed at the Ravenshead Leisure Centre playgroundThe new children's play equipment that has been installed at the Ravenshead Leisure Centre playground
The new children's play equipment that has been installed at the Ravenshead Leisure Centre playground
Most Popular
Read More
Residents react to plans to demolish Mansfield’s Rosemary Centre

Coun Carol Wright said: “The council is delighted with this addition to our playpark.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The unit will extend imaginative play and hone mobility skills, while providing lots of fun for all ages, just in time for the summer.

“We are grateful for the funding provided by the FCC Communities Foundation and to the manufacturers Proludic and their contractors Horizon for an excellent installation job.

“We look forward to seeing our young residents enjoying hours of enjoyment.”

Cheryl Raynor, grant manager at FCC Communities Foundation, said: “We are delighted to have supported the council in bringing this project to fruition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This is an exciting piece of equipment and makes a great addition to this well-used park.”