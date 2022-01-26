The proposed Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) will be implemented within Sherwood Forest and the immediate area adjacent to Deerdale Lane and Eakring Road.

Waste and rubbish were routinely abandoned in the area, and it was not uncommon for Newark and Sherwood District Council environmental enforcement officers to find the large accumulations of rubbish burned.

This adds another level of anti-social behaviour to the fly-tipping and also can be destructive to the local environment.

It is hoped the proposed PSPO will limit the use of Deedale Lane/Eakring Road by restricting the physical access to the site through the introduction of a physical barrier that will block access to motor vehicles or motor cycles.

Coun Roger Jackson, chairman of Newark and Sherwood District Council’s Leisure and Environment Committee, said: “I am pleased to see that the proposal for a new PSPO to reduce fly-tipping in a hotspot area has been approved for consultation.

"The destructive nature of such an offence is not only damaging to our local environment but also increases potential risks for those out enjoying the area whilst out walking, cycling or horse riding, who deserve to be able to do so safely.”