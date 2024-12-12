New plan for organising Nottinghamshire library services has been approved

A new plan for how to run Nottinghamshire libraries has been approved – despite concern some will only be open for 12 hours a week.

An updated Nottinghamshire library strategy, that will run from 2025 to 2035, was approved during a full council meeting on Thursday, December 5.

The council passed the running and operation of libraries to the organisation Inspire in 2016.

Mansfield Library based in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre on West Gate.

The organisation’s role is to maintain service levels while reducing the council’s costs, securing investment and improving facilities. Its contract will expire in 2026 with a proposed extension until 2028.

While discussing the new strategy, Coun Scott Carlton (Con), portfolio holder for Communities and Public Health, clarified “this administration will not close libraries and I stand by that guarantee”.

The new plan maintains the split of libraries into three categories or ‘tiers’ in order to organise the network and give best value for money.

Tier one libraries will serve major towns and offer services for at least six days a week with paid staff.

Tier two libraries have paid staff, serve smaller towns and are open for at least four days a week while tier three libraries provide a core book loan service, are small and can be co-located in another building.

Over the past decade, the council has invested over £30 million into library buildings and technology to modernise and enhancing the services.

The new strategy includes a 12-point action plan to enhance library services such as using technology, investment into buildings, and increased staff training.

Coun Steve Carr (Ind) acknowledged a cross-party effort in the retaining of the library network during difficult circumstances – Nottingham City Council is proposing to close some of its libaries to save money.

He said: “One of the reasons our libraries are in such a good place is because of the agreement across the floor here.”

Coun Tom Hollis (Ind) expressed his concern for the discrepancy in services offered by the different tiers.

He said: “There’s 28 libraries as tier three libraries- including Huthwaite.

“Huthwaite opened its own Carnegie library in 1913… this library has served Huthwaite for 111 years but is now only open for 12 hours a week.

“My issue is with the tier system that’s been reinstated, residents in Huthwaite will just have a third tier service.

“While keeping the library open is welcome, we can do so much more – what continuing a tiered service shows is this council has absolutely no intention of improving the services and opening hours in the second and third tier libraries.”

Coun Penny Gowland (Lab) asked if the strategy could be amended to enable tier three libraries to engage in public health messages.

She said: “The tier one and two libraries have an active role in public health, the tier three ones seem quite a passive role – I ask to try and make a more active engagement for public health in tier three libraries- its a key location where the council actually reaches the community.”

Coun Helen-Ann Smith (Ind) asked if Coun Carlton would consider changing Skegby Library from tier three to tier two and extending the hours.

She said: “A lot of our libraries, they’re not just libraries anymore, they are community hubs.

“Local community groups do a lot of work in the library in Skegby, like community food share, if it was open more hours then that would be [good]- libraries are a safe place for people to go.”

Coun Carlton agreed to have a conversation regarding Coun Smith’s requests.

Coun Bruce Laughton (Con): “I’ve got three libraries, every single one of those Parish councils, the libraries have been under political attack, people saying they were going to close, sacking staff, and scaremongering – that is completely wrong.”

Coun David Martin (Ind) responded to Coun Laughton’s accusation using the experiences from his own ward.

He said: “All of my libraries closed, they all got moved into different buildings, they all had employees and now they’re all run by volunteers – it works, but don’t come out with [scaremongering].”

Councillors voted unanimously to approve the updated library strategy.