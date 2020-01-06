New pilot launched in Ashfield to improve mental health

A new six month pilot has been launched between the council and the NHS to improve mental health of those most in need in Ashfield.

And Ashfield has welcomed Amanda Cramer in the innovative role of Complex Case Worker.

The new role is funded by the Ashfield Community Partnership using a grant from the Office of the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner and supports people who have complex needs and mental health concerns.

The pilot was agreed after the Ashfield District Council and Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust realised they were both working with the same families and individuals separately.

Amanda said: “I want to improve residents’ lives by making a simpler service for them to get the help they need without having to go to lots of different organisations.

“I hope this will reduce the amount of people who end up in crisis or in hospital and instead can be helped to feel better in their own homes and community.”

The post will cover Sutton, Kirkby, Huthwaite, Annesley, Skegby, Stanton Hill, Selston and Underwood areas and will work with Primary Care Networks in Ashfield North and Ashfield South.

Dr Julie Attfield, Executive Director of Mental Health, from Nottinghamshire Healthcare said: “We are excited to be supporting Amanda in this new role. Our hope is that if this pilot goes well it could be used as a model in different areas too.”

Coun Daniel Williamson, Cabinet Member for Community Safety at Ashfield District Council said: “This new role is a great example of how we can work together in new ways and improve the lives of residents in Ashfield.”

Paddy Tipping, Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “It’s important that people in mental health crisis receive appropriate help and this post will make accessing that support easier.

“By working together in this way, I hope that we will reduce the demand on other public services while helping people to live safely in their community.”

