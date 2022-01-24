New pick 'n' mix shop in Kirkby rescues Shirebrook owner from mental health crisis

Entrepreneur Bradley Mower, aged 36, has launched Mr Munchies on Low Moor Road – and says the venture has rescued both his career and his wellbeing.

Things got so bad he gave up up his previous job as a salesman with Ringtons, the well-known tea and coffee manufacturer.

“They were good to me, but I was really struggling with my mental health and had to leave,” said Bradley, who lives in Shirebrook with his wife and two daughters.

Bradley Mower with his wife Rebecca and daughters Lillie and Chloe inside his new Mr Munchies store.

“I reached my lowest ebb, so I had to come up with something that kept my mind busy, helped me to socialise and meet new people, and get me out and about.

“I used my savings to create this business and it has helped me massively. It has saved me.”

As well as sweets, Mr Munchies sells American candy, home-made milkshake, iced coffee, biscuits, hot dogs, slushy and doughnuts, and is already proving a hit.

Bradley Mower inside Mr Munchies.

Isolation

Bradley was due to open the store at the start of the month, but his eldest daughter, 13-year-old Lillie, contracted Covid-19 and, two days later, the whole family had it, forcing them into isolation.

However, he did launch a website, a TikTok channel, plus a Facebook page and an Instagram account – and the instant success of all four gave him a big boost ahead of the first day of trading.

Bradley, originates from Brighton and met wife Rebecca, 35, after moving to Wales. They moved to the Mansfield and Ashfield area in 2004.

Bradley Mower, with his wife Rebecca and daughters Lillie and Chloe, outside Mr Munchies Candy Store in Kirkby.

Rebecca, who works in administration for Nottinghamshire Council at Sutton, plans to help out in the shop at weekends, along with Lillie and the couple’s other daughter, Chloe, 11.

"It’s very exciting,” said Bradley. “The whole family is buzzing.

"I created Mr Munchies because I have great passion for the products and I saw there was a market for them, and our services, in and around the local area.

"We offer a modern, clean and friendly place to visit, and all our products are high quality.”

You can also place orders online, with same-day deliveries for Kirkby people being free when they spend a minimum of £12.