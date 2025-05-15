New padel tennis facilities proposed near Kirkby rugby club

Plans for a padel tennis centre near a sports club in Kirkby have been submitted to the local council.

Larwood Park Limited, of Larwood Park Sports and Social Club, submitted the proposals for the new sports facility off Twickenham Road, to the south of Larwood Park Sports and Social Club, to Ashfield District Council on May 13.

Padel tennis is “one of the fastest growing sports in Britain” according to the Lawn Tennis Association and is a racquet sport played in an enclosed court around one third the size of a regular tennis court.

Players also use the walls as part of the game by bouncing the ball off them.

The sports club in Kirkby is home to Ashfield R.U.F.C and acts as a wedding and party venue, conference centre and a sports bar.

Plans include turning unused grass space to the west of the rugby club into a new portal frame shed and retaining an unmarked car park.

The shed is planned to house eight covered padel tennis courts, including seven double courts and one single.

A dining area, café, toilet facilities, an accessible toilet and changing facilities are also planned for the building.

An artists impression of the proposed padel tennis centre

Planning papers say: “The building has been designed using materials to provide a visual relief of the massing of the building and reduce visual impact with the associated neighbouring properties” while also being “sympathetic” to the existing sports club.

Ample parking is proposed, with 111 car parking spaces, which includes five disabled bays, five electric vehicle charging stations and three staff spaces.

A total of 16 cycle spaces would also be provided.

Ashfield District Council will decide on the application at a later date.