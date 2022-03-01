New oak trees planted in Eastwood to celebrate Queen's jubilee

Tree planting in Coronation Park, Eastwood, to mark the Queen’s upcoming platinum jubilee.

The Mayor of Broxtowe, councillor Richard MacRae, led two tree planting ceremonies last month to show Broxtowe Borough Council’s support for the Queen’s Green Canopy scheme.

The Queen’s Green Canopy is a unique tree planting initiative created to mark the upcoming platinum jubilee in 2022, which invites people from across the United Kingdom to ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee’.

On February 23, the Mayor was joined by children from Fairfield Primary Academy at Queen Elizabeth Park in Stapleford in planting seven oak trees, one for each decade of the Queen’s reign.

And on the following day children from Florence Nightingale Academy and the Mayor of Eastwood, councillor Susan Bagshaw, helped the Mayor plant seven more oak trees at Coronation Park in Eastwood.

The trees will create a legacy in honour of the Queen’s leadership of the nation and will benefit both the environment and visitors to the two parks for many years to come.

The council said oak trees were chosen as historically they have symbolised royalty, patriotism and strength.

Their greatest feature is nurturing wildlife, as they are a haven for more than 2,000 wildlife species, providing vital spaces to eat, shelter and breed.

Mayor of Broxtowe Richard MacRae said it was an honour to take part in the ceremonies and plant something meaningful that will last.

He said: “Tree planting is a fitting way to help celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee and also leaves a lasting legacy for generations to enjoy for years to come.”

As well as inviting the planting of new trees, The Queen’s Green Canopy will dedicate a network of 70 ancient woodlands across the country and identify 70 ancient trees to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.