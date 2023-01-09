The creation of the new space is part of Nottinghamshire County Council’s initiative to transform five pieces of its land across the county into nature reserves for the public to enjoy.

The council has started plans to get the new reserves designated, including preparing site management plans.

Proposals for the new reserves, including one at Kimberley Green and the Great North Railway Path, will be submitted to Natural England.

The Great Northern Railway Path, Kimberley. Image: Christopher Tatham/Google

John Cottee, council cabinet member for communities, said: “The creation of new local nature reserves is a commitment we promised to deliver in our environment strategy – it's all part of our drive to make the most of Nottinghamshire's green spaces for the benefit of our residents and wildlife.

“The sites put forward are at the heart of local communities, and provide accessible natural spaces to explore, play, learn and enjoy - which are important for wellbeing and quality of life.”

The sites in Kimberley, Cotgrave, Hucknall, Linby and Newstead are all managed by the council.

Mr Cottee added: “As we already own or manage these green spaces, there'll be no extra cost to the taxpayer to manage them as local nature reserves.

“The designations will, however, ensure our focus is firmly on the opportunities that they can provide for people to connect with nature, as well as their importance for biodiversity.”

