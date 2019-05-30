New micro pub at Mansfield's Racecourse Park 'expected by August'

Plans to build a new micro pub at Mansfield's Racecourse Park are getting closer after owners revealed they hope to be open by August 2019.

The Kings Clipstone Brewery had planning permission granted in March to create the park pub, which will see the old cricket pavilion converted into a small micro-brewery and community cafe.

Kings Clipstone Brewery are to open a new public house in the former Racecourse Pavilion, pictured are David and Daryl Maguire

The pub will be called The Pavilion and will include up to six different cask ales, lagers, ciders and hot drinks such as teas and coffees, with plans to open during the day as a cafe and in the evenings as a pub.

Owner David Maguire, who runs Kings Clipstone Brewery, said they are just waiting for the lease to be compiled before construction will get underway, with most of the decor already purchased and planned.

He said: "We are all ready to go and everyone is on standby for when this is sorted.

"We hope to be open by August, as soon as possible really, and we've started buying the decor, tables and chairs for when we can move in.

"We're initially only opening the ground floor but we will be expanding and having it across the whole building.

"It will be a typical pub with two rooms, four to six cask ales on the bar, one premium lager and ciders, with lots of variation.

"We'll also have teas and coffees, ice creams and cakes in the cafe during the day, with lots of families using the park.

"The location will be great, it's got lots of residential areas nearby which we can attract, and I think it will bring a lot to the local area."

David came up with the idea for the venue after seeing a similar pavilion converted into a bar while holidaying in France in 2017.

He said: “I came across a lovely public park that had turned a similar building into a wine bistro bar, and I instantly thought of the Racecourse Pavilion.

“This lovely building that is shut up and standing alone - on a park where my wife and I spent most of our childhood and teenage years would be the perfect location.

“The theme will have an uncompromising focus on cask-conditioned craft beers and ales.

“The Pavilion will trade as a small independent free house and a place for all age groups to enjoy.

“We want to work closely with sports associations and the local community for events, and the main objective is to run a friendly welcoming micro pub for our neighbours and all to enjoy.”

The micro pub has been given opening hours of 8am until 11pm Monday to Friday, 8am to midnight on Saturdays, and 9am until 11pm on Sundays.

At least four part time jobs have been outlined at the site.