New mental health and wellbeing hub to open in Sutton

A new health hub is set to open in Lammas Leisure Centre, to address the mental health and wellbeing needs of residents.

Opening on November 12, the Health Hub will offer a community space for people to meet and socialise, with a timetable of activity for residents with limiting disabilities, health conditions and those who are socially isolated.

Everyone Active, who provide leisure facilities on behalf of Ashfield District Council, say there is a large demand for health and wellbeing provision in the area, with 16 per cent of

Ashfield’s population reported as having a mental health disorder.

Public Health England’s 2019 health profile also revealed that Ashfield has worse than England averages for health indicators such as percentage of physically active adults and of adults classified as overweight or obese.

Activities already on the hub's timetable include a feel-good families group, a mental health peer support group, a learning disability peer support group, smoking cessation clinics and an Everyone Health weight management service.

The Health Hub will also offer a range of learning opportunities, to improving employability, with Inspire Learning courses on offer as well as monthly talks and workshops in the space.

Free venue hire will be provided at the Health Hub for groups that support vulnerable residents, such as the Ashfield Autism Hub, the Ashfield and Mansfield working age

dementia group, and The Live Team Mental Health service.

The Health Hub will be hosting a showcase event on November 12 to celebrate the new space and demonstrate the wide range of activities and resources available.

The event will run from 9pm – 3pm and is free to attend, there will be community groups, charities and talks running throughout this time for anyone who would like more information or to get involved.

Rebecca Phillips, Active Communities Manager for Everyone Active, said “I am so pleased we’re now able to offer a dedicated community space for activities centered on health and wellbeing.

"We already work with the council and local community groups to deliver a variety of services across the area aimed at improving people’s lives through activity, but now that we have a dedicated space we can do so much more.

“I can’t wait to start running all of the activities and events and hosting some fantastic groups that will really enrich the lives of local people.

"I urge anyone who’d like to get involved in the activities or to use the space for their community group to get in touch.

"We hope to see lots of people on November 12 to celebrate the new space and what we are offering.”

Councillor Tom Hollis, cabinet member for health and leisure said “The Health Hub is going to offer community groups a much needed space.

"The Council is committed to improving health and wellbeing within the district.

"This is one of the initiatives we are delivering along with improvements to Hucknall leisure centre and the new leisure destination in Kirkby. Providing groups a space like this allows them to be more accessible to more people.”

For more information on how to get involved with the Health Hub, or if you have a community group in Ashfield that would like to use the space, please contact Lammas Leisure Centre on

0162 351 1177.