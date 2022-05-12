New Mayor of Broxtowe is 'deeply honoured' to take up the reins

Councillor David Grindell is the new Mayor of Broxtowe.

Councillor David Grindell was installed as the 46th Mayor of Broxtowe yesterday (Wednesday, May 11) at the annual meeting of Broxtowe Borough Council.

Councillor Grindell, a Liberal Democrat councillor for Stapleford South East, is incredibly passionate about supporting the local area and its people.

He has been involved and supported many local community organisations such as St Helen’s Church, Dig-in Community Allotment, Disability Forum, Stapleford Combined Services Club, Stapleford Community Group and Royal Marines Associations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m deeply honoured to take up the role of the mayor and look forward to meeting as many residents as I can,” he said.

“During my year in office I will support the work with Mental Health in the Community of Broxtowe, based in Middle Street, Beeston, as well as The White Ribbon campaign to end all violence towards women.”

David takes over from outgoing mayor, councillor Richard MacRae, following his successful year in office – which saw him undertake 211 engagements and raise more than £5,700 for Broxtowe Youth Homelessness.