New Mansfield Woodhouse lunch club aims to tackle loneliness and isolation

A Mansfield Woodhouse-based home care provider has teamed up with a specialist education provider to launch a lunch club to help combat loneliness and isolation.

By Wayne Swiffin
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 4:30 pm

A number of Your Home Care clients attended the club, with students from REAL Education putting on food, drinks and entertainment.

Scott Marsh, a co-founder of Your Home Care, based at The Sidings, Mansfield Woodhouse, said: “The fish-and-chip lunch was the first of many events we want to host.

“It was lovely to see two age groups from our community meeting each other and getting along so well.”

The new lunch club aims to help combat loneliness and isolation.

One Your Home Care client, said: “The event was fantastic and I loved seeing the staff, especially the ones I’ve not seen or met before.

“I would like to attend the next one and meet my new friend who sat next to me.

“It really did help me get out of the house and be around people again.”

Martin Heartfield, REAL marketing and business engagement consultant, was at the event, held at REAL’s Real Alternative Provision School, Woodhouse Road, Mansfield.

He said: “We were delighted to host some of Your Home Care’s clients for the first in what we hope will be a series of events that make a difference.”

For more information about Your Home Care, visit yourhomecare.co.uk

