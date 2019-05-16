Shoppers in Mansfield will be stepping out in style following the opening of a new shoe shop that specialises in bright and unusual footwear.

Shoe Emporium opened in The Hive at the Four Season Shopping Centre this week, and stock shoes from brands including Irregular Choice, Ruby Shoo and Hotter.

New Mansfield shoe shop hopes to put a spring in your step

Owner Chamina will run the business with the help of her 18 year old son Ryan, who is studying towards his retail apprenticeship.

Chamina from Hucknall wanted to bring quirky shoes to Mansfield as a fan of Irregular Choice

Until recently, shoppers had to travel to Derby or Nottingham to get hold of the unusual shoes, but Chamina has now brought the brand to Mansfield.

The brand, famed for their eclectic collections and embellished heels, have recently released a Disney collection.

Chamina, 39, said: "I'm a big fan of Irregular Choice and there's not many places you can buy them here.

"They're a bit different - they're not shoes you need, but shoes you want."

Shoe Emporium are open from 9am-5.30pm Monday-Saturday, and 10.30am-4pm Sundays.

There will be an official opening event on Saturday May 18, where customers will be treated to nibbles as they browse from 9am.