New Mansfield school facility for young people ‘unable to thrive’ in mainstream schools

A former taxi office in Mansfield could be turned into a school for children with special educational needs who are “unable to thrive in mainstream” settings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans submitted by Phoenix ND Education Ltd for the educational space in Southwell Road West, Mansfield, were approved by Mansfield District Council on Monday, August 4.

It will see the ‘business centre’ building – which is part of a whole site owned by DJN UK Ltd – change from its existing office space to a school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offices were last used by a taxi company called Village Cars but it moved out of the site in April 2024 according to planning documents, leaving the offices vacant.

The site is on Southwell Road West, Mansfield

Specialised classrooms will feature on site for small group learning, along with counselling and welfare areas and a kitchen.

According to documents, up to 15 pupils aged between 11 and 18 will attend Monday to Friday between 9am and 3pm.

Plans say Mansfield has seen a “clear and growing need” for alternative education spaces for young people, with a rise in the number of young people “unable to thrive” in mainstream school settings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Documents continue: “This proposal aims to meet the increasing demand for alternative provision, particularly for students who may benefit from a more specialised and supportive learning environment.

“By providing a dedicated educational environment for these individuals, the proposed school will support their social, emotional, and academic development.

“This provision will help to address the gaps in the local education system, ensuring that all young people have access to the education they need to succeed.”

The provider says in documents it currently leases another building in Meden Vale to provide its service for three days a week, but the approved plans will allow it to offer full-week classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans being approved currently allow the provider temporary permission for the schooling facility for a three-year period.

The buildings on site all comprise of industrial units which are leased by a “range of companies” – there are currently eight businesses there.

Phoenix ND Education is on Nottinghamshire County Council’s provider list for alternative education and is commissioned by it to provide places for students with and without an Education, Health and Care Plan – a legal document detailing the support and educational needs of pupils.