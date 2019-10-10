New Mansfield Lidl could still go ahead after 'nothing can be done' to improve junction

A new Lidl store on Leeming Lane South could still get the go ahead after plans were put on hold.

In October 2018, the discount retailer submitted a planning application to Mansfield District Council for a 1,324 sqm store at the site of the former Rippon head office on Leeming Lane South.

Planning officers had recommended that the application be given conditional permission.

However, the council’s planning committee sought further information from Nottinghamshire County Council's highways department before they agreed on a decision.

Now, the highways department at Nottinghamshire County Council say an application should only be refused if ‘alleged existing ‘severe congestion’ on Woodhouse Road at the Fourways junction were deemed to be 'severe'.

In a statement to the planning committee, the highways department state: "The Highway Authority have commented that the traffic data used to model the junction shows that the junction will work within capacity but that there will be an adverse effect on the Old Mill Lane/Butt Lane junction.

"The data and modelling cannot be argued with – it is what it is.

"With regard to that junction, there is nothing that can be done within existing highway land to improve matters.

"It would be unreasonable for the highway authority to expect the applicant to implement a junction improvement that would involve third party land out of their control."

To decide if the traffic problems would be severe enough to refuse the application, the highway authority would need to produce evidence to a planning inspector.

However, the highways department say they "simply cannot do that on the basis of available data".

The department has requested a CCTV camera be provided by developers to allow them control of the junction.

The statement continues: "The planning committee have referred to ‘alleged existing ‘severe congestion’ on Woodhouse Road at the Fourways junction at peak times.

"The proposed junction is safe and whilst there will be a limited adverse impact on the Old Mill Lane/Butt Lane junction there is nothing that the applicant can reasonably do to improve matters."

A decision on whether to grant or refuse planning permission is expected to be made at a meeting of the planning applications committee on October 17 at 5.30pm, at Mansfield's Civic Centre.

The meeting is open to the public.