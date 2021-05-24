New Mansfield housing development is a sell out success

Harron Homes’ Forest Reach development, situated just outside of the charming market town of Forest Town near Mansfield, consists of four-bedroom homes ideal for family living, and despite the challenging backdrop of the pandemic, all properties have now been snapped up by homebuyers.

Forest Reach is located close to the picturesque Maun Valley, home to the Maun Valley Park nature reserve, and local amenities including local shops, schools and transport links.

As well as bringing the development to the community at Forest Town, Harron Homes has also contributed to local services. Committing over £300,000 towards local education, public open spaces, and investments in affordable local housing.

All plots on the new Forest Reach development have been sold

On top of the sales success, sales executive, Alistair Corbett, at Forest Reach has received a huge number of 5* Trustpilot reviews, citing his helpfulness and attentive attitude towards Harron Homes’ customers.

Natalie Griffiths, sales and marketing director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We are really proud of all of our developments, but we are particularly pleased that Forest Reach has been so popular.

"All of our properties are designed with modern living at their core, and the popularity of the Forest Reach development has shown this.”

Elsewhere in Nottinghamshire is the Harron Homes Thoresby Vale and Brierley Heath developments. Thoresby Vale offers three, four and five-bedroom homes while Brierley Heath has three and four-bedroom homes for sale.