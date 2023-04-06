New Mansfield Discover app described as 'game-changer for the local economy'

The Mansfield Discover app tells you all you need to know about shopping, eating and drinking in the town.

It also informs you about everything that is happening in Mansfield – from community events to road closures.

Businesses, large and small, are promoted, to fight off competition from online shopping, and the app even recommends places where you can take your dog for a walk.

The new Mansfield Discover app, which launches this Easter weekend.

Essentially, it showcases Mansfield in one convenient space, showing you where to get that coffee you’ve been craving or which gym to visit to burn off last night’s burger and fries.

"This is a shining example of innovation in action,” says Jay Rowlinson, chief executive of the Mansfield BID (Business Improvement District) initiative, which has partnered with Discover to create the app.

"The Discover App is a game-changer for Mansfield’s local economy.

"It plays a crucial role in showcasing Mansfield’s vibrant shopping scene, while shining a light on the incredible variety of experiences our town has to offer.

Jay Rowlinson, the boss of Mansfield BID (Business Improvement District), who describes the new app as "a game-changer for the local economy".

"By making it easier for visitors to find and explore independent shops they might not have known about, we are encouraging foot traffic and driving sales for these unique businesses."

Jay described Mansfield BID’s partnership with the app as “an exciting collaboration” and said he is confident it will “see a positive impact on our local businesses”.

The app is seen not only as an information point but also as a means of boosting local companies and shops, even advertising their latest promotions.

He added: “It is testament to our commitment to ensuring Mansfield remains a thriving destination for shoppers and visitors alike.

"In an era where internet shopping has boomed, the app helps to level the playing field for our brick-and-mortar stores.

"It allows local businesses to compete effectively in the digital age, providing them with the tools they need to attract customers and grow.

"This, in turn, will support job creation and foster a more resilient local economy.”

You can download the Mansfield Discover app here or you can get it from the app store on your mobile phone.

