New Mansfield Discover app described as 'game-changer for local economy'

A new app, which is launching this weekend, has been described as “a game-changer for Mansfield’s local economy”.

By Richard Silverwood
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 18:10 BST

The Mansfield Discover app includes information about shopping, eating and drinking in the town, as well as community events and road closures.

Businesses large and small, are promoted, to fight off competition from online shopping.

Jay Rowlinson, chief executive of the Mansfield Business Improvement District, which has partnered with Discover to create the app, said: “This is a shining example of innovation in action.

The new Mansfield Discover app, which launches this Easter weekend.
The new Mansfield Discover app, which launches this Easter weekend.
“The Discover App is a game-changer for Mansfield’s local economy.

“It plays a crucial role in showcasing Mansfield’s vibrant shopping scene, while shining a light on the incredible variety of experiences our town has to offer.

“By making it easier for visitors to find and explore independent shops they might not have known about, we are encouraging foot traffic and driving sales for these unique businesses.”

Jay Rowlinson, the boss of Mansfield BID (Business Improvement District), who describes the new app as "a game-changer for the local economy".
Jay Rowlinson, the boss of Mansfield BID (Business Improvement District), who describes the new app as "a game-changer for the local economy".

The app is seen not only as an information point, but also as a means of boosting local companies and shops, even advertising their latest promotions.

Mr Rowlinson said: “It is testament to our commitment to ensuring Mansfield remains a thriving destination for shoppers and visitors alike.

“In an era where internet shopping has boomed, the app helps to level the playing field for our brick-and-mortar stores.

“It allows local businesses to compete effectively in the digital age, providing them with the tools they need to attract customers and grow.

“This, in turn, will support job creation and foster a more resilient local economy.”

