New Mansfield clinic offers parents-to-be detailed 4D scans

A new clinic in Mansfield clinic is offering expecting parents the chance to see their baby in 4D detail before it is born.

Mums and dads-to-be can get a clear view of their unborn baby, and even have a picture or video of their baby to take home as a keepsake.

HeyBaby, onWestgate

The 4D scans offer such detail, parents have the chance to see the shape of baby’s mouth and nose, or see baby smile, yawn or suck on his or her fingers and stick out their tongue.

Hey Baby, on Westgate, is aiming to open on October 26, and will hold a grand opening event for mums and dads to be to have a look around their clinic and see the packages on offer.

Michael Frankton, director of the Mansfield branch said: "It's a wonderful time for parents-to-be, to see their baby in detail for the first time.

"As well as the 4-D scans, we will also offer early reassurance scans from eight weeks, for any parents that may be anxious about their baby."

HeyBaby, onWestgate

The clinic, which is part of a chain of 19 clinics, will open on October 26 subject to passing a CQC inspection.

Michael's vision is to provide the expectant parents of Mansfield and the surrounding areas with a professional, relaxed and enjoyable environment for parents to meet and bond with their unborn baby.

Offering space for up to five people and mum in each private room, seeing baby for the first time is turned into an occasion for the family to share.

Hey Baby also offer teddies with a recording of your baby's heartbeat inside, gender reveal packages, as well as two, three and four-d scans.

Mr Frankton added: "Our grand opening will give parents a chance to look around the clinic, see what we offer, and we'll even offer a few free scans."

The clinic has created five jobs, and will employ two full-time receptionists, and three locum sonographers.

Packages start from £55, and the clinic is taking bookings for December.

To find out more, visit: mansfield.heybaby4d.co.uk/