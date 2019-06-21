New look Skate Park complete

Fakies and ollies are welcome at a Warsop park thanks to the efforts of a group of youngsters.

Volunteers with the Princes Trust have transformed Warsop skate park as part of their programme.

And now the revamped park, off Carr Lane, has been officially reopened.

Brad Philps, programme leader, said: “The group got together and worked really hard to turn the skate park around and turn it into something creative.”

The Princes Trust runs a range of training programmes for young people aged 16-25, to build their confidence and motivation.

Mr Philps said: “It will help bring a change in the community, we’ve had parents and youngsters come to have a look while walking through the park and they have really liked what we have done.

“We didn’t let the weather put us off and were determined to finish the project”

Warsop Rotary Club was planning on renovating the skate park, but after hearing about the trust’s desire to support a community project, the Rotarians handed it over to them.

Arty Parkin, Rotary Club community committee chairman, said: “We were asked by residents to sort the skate park out and had a meeting with the council about it,

“Luckily, the Princes Trust approached us about taking on the project and we were more than happy for them to do so.

“The park looks really nice. Hopefully the users can respect the hard work put in and look after it.”

Work has included bolting down nails of the ramps, cleaning and painting the ramps and painting street art to freshen the park for youngsters to show off such skateboard tricks as ollies – where the rider and board leap into the air without the use of the rider’s hands – or fakies, riding backwards with the tail facing the direction of travel.

Councillor Andy Burgin, a member of Mansfield District and Warsop parish councils, said: “Hopefully the skate park will encourage people to express themselves and be a place where they can come and enjoy the facilities provided to them.”