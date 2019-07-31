New-look signs unveiled in Ashfield

New Discover Ashfield road signs have been unveiled at gateways across the district.

Discover Ashfield Ambassadors Martin Rigley, owner of Lindhurst Engineering and chairman of Discover Ashfield board, Councillor Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council and Theresa Hodgkinson, director of place and communities unveiled a new sign on Beck Lane, Skegby.

(L-R) Martin Rigley, Councillor Jason Zadrozny and Theresa Hodgkinson.

This sign joins 10 others in the district with the Discover Ashfield branding.

Along with the new signs, there are plans to improve various other gateway signs across the district and the addition of more signs in the future.

The Discover Ashfield brand aims to promote the district, increase pride and aspirations within the community, improve town centres, encourage investment and support tourism.

Coun Zadrozny said: “We are thrilled with the new signs, they have an incredible visual impact. We hope that they raise awareness of the Discover Ashfield brand

within the district.”

“We are pushing to put Ashfield on the map and it’s the details like this that have a big impact.

"The new additions to the gateway signs around the district will help to give Ashfield a recognisable identity no matter which way you enter the district.”