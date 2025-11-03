New Kimberley community and business hub begins to take shape

The new Kimberley community and business hub continues to take shape in the town. Photo: Submitted

Momentum is building in Kimberley, as construction of the new Kimberley community and business hub, funded by the Kimberley Means Business Fund, advances with the steel framework now in place.

Council officers, borough, and town councillors gathered at an event on October 31 to mark the milestone.

Set for completion a year from now, the new multi-functional hub will host a variety of features across three floors, including affordable rentable office space to support small or start-up local businesses, a function room for weddings, seminars and community events, a community studio room and new facilities for Kimberley Council.

The building will also serve as an additional source of income for the town council, allowing for the provision of more events in Kimberley throughout the year.

Situated on Newdigate Street, the building will replace the old parish hall, which stood on the site previously and was demolished in June of this year.

Coun Robert Bullock (Brox All), Mayor of Broxtowe, said: “This new facility is really starting to come together now and it’s fantastic to see some great progress being made.

"I’m very excited to see the completed project next year and to see this facility become a hub for the local community.”

Coun Tony Mason, Mayor of Kimberley, added: “It's brilliant to see work progressing so quickly on our new hub building.

"We're sure that the new building will be a great asset to the community at large, providing facilities to host local events and bring income into the town through seminars, conferences, recreation, and other functions with the support of our motivated and enthusiastic councillors and the council team.”