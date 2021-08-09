The £2 billion scheme has been designed to ensure young people at risk of long term unemployment have a future of opportunity and hope by creating quality, government-subsidised jobs across the UK, helping to spur the country’s economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the scheme, employers that sign up will be able to offer youngsters aged 16 to 24 who are claiming Universal Credit a six-month work placement that is fully funded by the government.

This means the Government will pay 100 per cent of the young persons’ age-relevant National Minimum Wage, National Insurance and pension contributions for 25 hours a week, which the employer can top up if they choose to.

Ben Bradley MP has praised the Government’s Kickstart Scheme

In addition, the Government will also pay the employer £1,500 for each young person they take on.

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley said: “It’s brilliant that local employers have signed up to provide Kickstart jobs.

"I’m pleased that young people across Mansfield and Warsop are being given the opportunity to earn a wage and learn new skills.

“I recently met with East Midlands Chamber and was delighted to hear there are 906 vacancies across Nottinghamshire. This is going to kickstart the careers of so many young people, and is a welcome opportunity during such an economically difficult time.”

