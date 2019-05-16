New interim principal for Mansfield Primary Academy

A new head teacher has been appointed at Mansfield Primary Academy.

Joshua Lane previously worked as a a senior leader and headteacher in a number of Lincolnshire schools that required improvement.

Mr Lane has also lead a project to establish primary provision for pupils who have special education needs and disabilities.

Throughout his career, Mr Lane has demonstrated his commitment and passion to helping pupils achieve the best possible education.

He has previous experience working in a range of education settings across the country and has a 'profound' understanding of primary education.

Mr Lane said: “I am delighted to join the team at Mansfield Primary Academy and the Greenwood Academies Trust family. I am looking forward to working closely with the staff, pupils and the wider school community at the Academy to build upon its existing success.

“I am extremely passionate about providing opportunities that allow young people to flourish and I am excited to ensure that the Academy continues to provide pupils with the skills and opportunities they need to fulfil their potential.”

Wayne Norrie, Chief Executive Officer of Greenwood Academies Trust, said:

“Mr Lane is a fantastic addition to the team at Mansfield Primary Academy. I am extremely confident that he will bring his commitment and expertise to the role and continue to drive the Academy’s aims to provide the best education possible to the children and young people of Mansfield.”