Following the publication of the Government’s response to the Animal Welfare in Transport Consultation, it has committed to regulatory reforms to reduce maximum journey times, temperature times, space and headroom allowances and it is legislating to ban live exports for slaughter and fattening through the Animal Welfare Bill which is currently progressing through the commons.

Ben Bradley MP said: “It is vitally important we reduce journey times and conditions for animals, and it is right that the Government is working to achieve this.

“Mansfield is a town full on animal lovers, and I know my constituents will wholeheartedly support the Government on this.”

Ben Bradley MP has welcomed improved animal welfare standards in Mansfield and Warsop