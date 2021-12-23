New homes and shops are ‘positive step’ for Kimberley’s high street

Main Street, Kimberley.

Two shops and six apartments will be built in Main Street, next to Kimberley Library, after being approved by Broxtowe Borough Council.

The former church car park will now see the construction of a three-storey building with the upper floors hosting one-bedroom apartments.

Council documents state that “infilling this gap” in Kimberley’s high street would be “likely be a positive step” for the town.

It is not yet known which shops will be opened in the two retail units.

There is no parking on-site for residents but the application states that there is cycle parking available as well as car parks in the Kimberley area.

The application states that solar panels on the roof of the new build would “provide environmentally friendly power for the proposal”.

Planning documents by Alan McGowan Architects said: “The site has previously been used as a car park for the adjacent former church building, which is now in use as an office.

“The application is based upon the principle of constructing a three storey development of traditional brick construction.

“The proposal would feature retail usage to the ground floor fronting Main Street, with shopfronts onto Main Street, with access at the sides of the proposal to residential apartments above the retail.”