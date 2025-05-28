New 'home from home' nursery opens in Mansfield

A new small nursery offering a home from home setting has opened in Mansfield and is already receiving rave reviews.

Little Toes Day Nursery in Sutton Road, Mansfield is offering funded places with no top up fees required and caters for children aged from six weeks through to five years.

The nursery, a former vape shop and hair salon, has been transformed into a small and homely setting with the capacity for up to 30 children and eight members of staff.

This will be fourth facility run by Little Toes Day Nursery who also have nurseries in Bottesford, North Muskham and Clifton.

Mum of two and company director Racheal Buxton launched the company after struggling to find a childcare facility for her own daughter Maddison – now 12.

Racheal, who is also mum to five-year-old Harry said: “We have a very home from home approach in the way we do things.

"We have received wonderful reviews so far and have had so much support from the community.

"The team at the nursery are fantastic and each time I walk in it looks so amazing, they have such good ideas.

“The nursery itself is testimony to the staff team that we have. They are truly amazing and go above and beyond every day for the children we have with us. “The nursery manager Josh and the team make the nursery the special place that it is.”

Racheal wanted to open the nursery after researching the demand for childcare in the area and finding there were at least 30 two-year-old’s eligible for funding with no where to go.

She added: “I think we offer something a bit different as there are lots of bigger nurseries around but not many smaller ones.

"Being a smaller nursery means we don’t have as many overheads so can offer funded childcare without top up fees and we can also offer things like daily walks so the children can learn outside in the community.

"We just want to offer the best start in life for children possible, as a mum myself I know how important that is and that has always been my priority.”

The nursery offers private and funded sessions Monday to Friday 7.30am to 6.30pm.

For more information contact 01623209270, [email protected] or www.littletoesnurseries.co.uk or search on Facebook and Instagram.