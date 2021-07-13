The upgrades form part of an overall £20 million investment into new and existing sites across the district by Ashfield District Council and Everyone Active, including the new £15.5 million facility in Kirkby which is due to open next year. The programme will improve leisure provision and fulfil the health, wellbeing and activity needs of current and future generations.

A large extension is being added to the existing fitness suite at Lammas and the proposed area is now open plan.

Once complete, the state-of-the-art gym will boast a huge cardio area with the latest Technogym equipment, including climbers, treadmills, cross trainers and bikes. Also part of the set-up will be all-new resistance machines, a huge free weight area and a large functional area with bespoke rig.

Jimmy Lindley, Everyone Active regional fitness manager, Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council, Coun Rachel Madden, Ashfield District Council cabinet member for Leisure, Health and Wellbeing and Tommy Fairweather, Everyone Active general manager

The new fitness suite at Hucknall is also inching closer to completion with recent work focusing on tasks including installing flooring and electrics, ahead of opening in early August.

The existing gym is being moved and extended and will also feature the latest Technogym kit, including treadmills, bikes, an Olympic power rack and plenty more and work will soon begin on the centre’s new £2.7m additional swimming pool.

Coun Rachel Madden, cabinet member for Leisure, Health and Wellbeing, said: “The improvements currently underway will truly transform leisure provision in this area. In all corners of the District we are putting our money where our mouth is and taking huge steps to change Ashfield for the better.

“It’s exciting to see Lammas and Hucknall’s gyms taking shape. The progress made on the new centre in Kirkby is staggering and I for one can’t wait for it to open its doors next year.”

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “It’s great to see work progressing so well at Lammas and Hucknall and we are looking forward to these gyms serving their communities’ needs for years to come.

“Both gyms are huge and are filled with a wide variety of top-of-the-range equipment, meaning there will be something for everyone.