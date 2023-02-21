More Community Leisure, which runs the Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre and Water Meadows Leisure Complex in partnership with Serco Leisure, has teamed up with swimming products company, Zoggs to offer a free trial of Leisure Loops’ re-cycling boxes, which will be placed at each facility.

All boxes will be Zoggs-branded to make it easy for customers to identify where to put their old swimming products, such as goggles, flip-flops and floats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Garner, trust contract Manager, said: “This is an important initiative and one I’m sure our customers will be keen to support. We’re determined as an operator to do all we can to reduce our environmental impact and this scheme fits in perfectly with our commitment to Maintain a Fitter Future, a green project we launched in 2022 to demonstrate more transparency around the issue of sustainability at our centres.

Linda Bennett and Hayley Kirk, at Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre.

“I would encourage all customers to look out for the blue Zoggs’ boxes at the Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre and Water Meadows Leisure Complex, and check out our websites for details of all the products we’re collecting. It’s worth noting that if every pool in the UK filled just one box, around 55 tonnes of waste could be recycled into new products.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “I am pleased to hear about this fantastic green initiative happening in Mansfield’s very own leisure centres. Doing all we can to protect the environment is an urgent priority for the council, and I encourage residents to make use of these boxes when swimming gear starts to deteriorate. The difference it will make to have these single use plastics recycled and saved from heading to landfill is another step closer to making our centres, and Mansfield district as a whole, greener for everyone.”