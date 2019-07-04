New Go Ape! course set to be unveiled at Sherwood Pines

Go Ape! in Sherwood Forest is set to unveil a new treetop trial with a 100-metre zip wire for young adventurers.

The new Treetop Adventure+ activity is intended to push older children to their limits and give them a more challenging high wire adventure to match the adults.

Go Ape! at the forest.

Set to open on July 13, ahead of the summer holidays, children over six and taller than 1.2m will be able to take it on.

The new course - set across two levels will including 10 new crossings, with clambering tunnels, climbing walls and wildly wobbly bridges, all set 30-ft above ground.

The fearsome finale sees the young adventurers fly down the 100-metre zip wire.

Jamie Marshall, site manager at Go Ape Sherwood Pines attraction, said: “With the new Treetop Adventure+ we’re really pushing children’s limits to see their confidence reach new heights – all while giving them the ultimate fun-fuelled experience.

“It’s as scary as it is exhilarating for our younger guests, but we can guarantee they’ll go away feeling 50 feet tall after conquering their fears and having their friends and family cheer them on.”

The Go Ape Treetop Adventure+ at Sherwood is £22 per person, it is open for bookings now.

The Treetop Adventure course is for younger children over 1m tall, and is £18.

The Treetop Challenge is for adults and adventurous teens – minimum height 1.4m and priced at £33