News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

New food hygiene ratings given to two Ashfield establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ashfield’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond
Published 11th Jan 2024, 12:26 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 12:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Red lion pub, a pub, bar or nightclub at 134 Church Lane, Underwood, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 4.

And Notts Golf Club, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Derby Road, Kirkby was also given a score of four on December 4.

Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.

Related topics:AshfieldFood Standards Agency