New food hygiene ratings given to two Ashfield establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ashfield’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Red lion pub, a pub, bar or nightclub at 134 Church Lane, Underwood, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 4.
And Notts Golf Club, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Derby Road, Kirkby was also given a score of four on December 4.
Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.