New Farmfoods to open in Kirkby tomorrow

Bargain hunters get ready - a brand-new Farmfoods store is set to open in Kirkby tomorrow.

The new store has been built on the site of the fire-ravaged Lowmoor Inn on Lowmoor Road, which was demolished to make way for the building works.

The new store is set to open tomorrow

It has replaced the previous Farmfoods store on Station Street, which closed on August 4.

READ MORE: Could supermarket replace fire-hit pub?

The new site offers 594 square metres of retail space with more than 41 car park spaces, and has created 12 more jobs.

Although Farmfoods is known for its wide range of frozen food, you can also pick up discount groceries, chilled foods, bread, milk, fresh fruit and vegetables along with a range of household items.

Craig Bechelli, area manager for Farmfoods says the opening will be 'low key', and staff are looking forward to greeting the first customers through the door.

The store will open tomorrow (August 9) at 8am.

Alistair Kay, head of property acquisition at Farmfoods, said: “Farmfoods Ltd is a family run retailer specialising in frozen food.

"We now operate more than 330 stores across the UK and have served the people of Kirkby and the surrounding areas for many years from our small High Street store.

"We look forward to opening a brand new Farmfoods on the site of the former Lowmoor Inn – bringing with it not only quality, value and choice for local shoppers but new jobs too.”